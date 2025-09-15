US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. service member participates in the sprint portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2025. The GAFPB test not only tested U.S. service members’ strength and endurance, but it also strengthened bonds between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)