US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Photo By Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman | German Navy Cmdr. Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead, oversees the sprint portion...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman | German Navy Cmdr. Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead, oversees the sprint portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 4, 2025. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency through events such as firing for marksmanship, a 12-kilometer ruck march, a 200-meter swim in physical training uniform, as well as other physical events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) see less | View Image Page

Precision. Discipline. Focus. These were the qualities on display as the sharp commands of “LEFT!” and “RIGHT!” cut through the steady echo of firearms at the Camp Lemonnier (CLDJ) range.



Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines from across CLDJ and Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, gathered from Sept. 2-12, to complete a challenging series of events required to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



The GAFPB, awarded by the German Bundeswehr, recognizes individual physical and military excellence. Participants must complete various events to qualify, including a 200-meter swim; 12-kilometer ruck march; physical training test; first-aid knowledge; nuclear, biological and chemical timed mask donning; and a timed marksmanship test. Based on individuals’ performance, the badge is awarded in gold, silver, or bronze.



Joint participation in events like the GAFPB fosters operational cohesion and trust among partner forces, reinforcing the combined capabilities of Camp Lemonnier and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.



“Work between partners is always beneficial,” said German Navy Cmdr. Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead. “Working together in close proximity, exchanging sweat on the sports field brings us together. That’s the core of working together - it helps us build friendships and partnerships.”



Blau emphasized that collaboration through shared challenges strengthens both immediate tactical coordination and broader strategic relationships.

Through the hard work and dedication to excellence showcased by service members participating in the GAFPB, bonds were strengthened, acting as a foundation for stronger and longer-lasting partnerships.



“I had never worked with the German armed forces before, but this was a great experience,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Bryson, Task Force Bataan human resources specialist. “This was a chance to become more proficient at Soldier tasks, while also competing for a foreign armed forces badge, something completely out of the ordinary.”



By tackling the demanding standards of the GAFPB side by side, U.S. and allied service members build individual resilience and collective readiness. Events like this support CJTF-HOA’s mission by cultivating trust, mutual respect, and the ability to operate as a unified force in a dynamic region.