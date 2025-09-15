US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Navy Lt. j.g. Raphael Gores, left, prepares to time a U.S. Soldier during the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 2, 2025. In addition to marksmanship, participants compete in physical fitness events to earn the Bundeswehr medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)