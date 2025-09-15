U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Powell, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa operational security noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in the sprint portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 4, 2025. The GAFPB extended beyond just physical capabilities; it represented dedication to excellence in military service and strengthening lasting partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9326300
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-YT894-4535
|Resolution:
|3677x5515
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course
No keywords found.