Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Yokota High School ambassadors and high school students from the Musashimurayama City area pose for a photo at Yokota High School on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community while connecting fellow students of their own age group. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)