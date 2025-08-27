Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yokota High School ambassadors and students from the Musashimurayama City area share a laugh at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community while connecting with fellow students of their own age group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)