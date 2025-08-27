Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joshua Adams, Yokota High School Acting Principal and Community Superintendent - Pacific East, center, welcomes students from the Musashimurayama City high school area at Yokota High School on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)