Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Colleen McDougall, Yokota High School information specialist, explains the functions of the YHS library to students from the Musashimurayama City high school area at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)