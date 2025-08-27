Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A high school student from the Musashimurayama City area receives a commemorative identification card from Joshua Adams, Yokota High School Acting Principal and Community Superintendent - Pacific East, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)