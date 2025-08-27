Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 11 of 12]

    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A high school student from the Musashimurayama City area receives a commemorative identification card from Joshua Adams, Yokota High School Acting Principal and Community Superintendent - Pacific East, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9288187
    VIRIN: 250828-F-MU556-1552
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

    LEAP
    community engagement
    Yokota High School
    Musashimurayama
    YHS

