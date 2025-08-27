Students from the Musashimurayama City high school area relax at Yokota High School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community while connecting with fellow students of their own age group. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9288185
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-MU556-1437
|Resolution:
|5600x3726
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota
No keywords found.