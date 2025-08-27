YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – A group of 14 high school students from the Musashimurayama City area participated in a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Local school tours were placed on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 but restarted in 2024. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Three Language Enabled Airman Program members also facilitated interactions with the students. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 01:49
|Story ID:
|546985
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota, by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.