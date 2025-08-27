Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Photo By Airman Kayla Karelas | Yokota High School ambassadors and high school students from the Musashimurayama City...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Kayla Karelas | Yokota High School ambassadors and high school students from the Musashimurayama City area pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas) see less | View Image Page