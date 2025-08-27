Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

    Yokota High School ambassadors and high school students from the Musashimurayama City

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – A group of 14 high school students from the Musashimurayama City area participated in a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Local school tours were placed on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 but restarted in 2024. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Three Language Enabled Airman Program members also facilitated interactions with the students. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 01:49
    Story ID: 546985
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    LEAP
    community engagement
    Yokota High School
    Musashimurayama
    YHS

