Yokota High School ambassadors and high school students from the Musashimurayama City area pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9288186
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-MU556-1486
|Resolution:
|4913x3269
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota
No keywords found.