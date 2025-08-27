Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

High schoolers from the Musashimurayama City area walk towards Yokota High School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community while connecting with fellow students of their own age group. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)