    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 5 of 12]

    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota High School ambassadors show high schoolers from the Musashimurayama City area around YHS classrooms at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community while connecting with fellow students of their own age group. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 01:39
    VIRIN: 250828-F-MU556-1119
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

