Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Yokota High School ambassadors show high schoolers from the Musashimurayama City area around YHS classrooms at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community while connecting with fellow students of their own age group. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)