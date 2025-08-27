Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Yokota High School ambassador displays his hoodie while meeting with high schoolers from the Musashimurayama City area at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Imagery has been altered for privacy reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)