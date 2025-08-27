Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A high schooler from the Musashimurayama City area views wall displays at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)