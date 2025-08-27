A high schooler from the Musashimurayama City area views wall displays at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9288182
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-MU556-1138
|Resolution:
|4892x3255
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musashimurayama High School students visit Yokota
No keywords found.