Last day in the sky

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Xavier Rivera, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks prior to a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The preflight process is a collaboration between all members of aircrew and flightline maintainers to ensure safe mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)