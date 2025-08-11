Last day in the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaleb Norris, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a k-loader to line up with the C-17 Globemaster III ramp at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. Loadmasters are accountable for safe travel of cargo, vehicles, and passengers through all stages of flight and coordinate safe offloads with air transportation specialists at their destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258817
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-1318
|Resolution:
|4817x3205
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
