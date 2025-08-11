U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Gust prepares to land on the Joint Base Charleston runway at the close of his fini flight, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The fini flight tradition is a last flight for Aircrew members, celebrating their accomplishments with a gathering after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258823
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-2856
|Resolution:
|5276x3510
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.