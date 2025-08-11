Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Gust prepares to land on the Joint Base Charleston runway at the close of his fini flight, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The fini flight tradition is a last flight for Aircrew members, celebrating their accomplishments with a gathering after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)