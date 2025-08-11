Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Collin Habig, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts preflight exterior checks at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. Joint Base Charleston hosts three different airlift squadrons under the Air Mobility Command in addition to a reserve component, able to launch C-17s with distinctive Charleston tail flashes to any corner of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)