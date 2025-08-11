U.S. Air Force Capt. Collin Habig, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts preflight exterior checks at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. Joint Base Charleston hosts three different airlift squadrons under the Air Mobility Command in addition to a reserve component, able to launch C-17s with distinctive Charleston tail flashes to any corner of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258819
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-1616
|Resolution:
|5423x3608
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.