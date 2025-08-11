Last day in the sky

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Gust and Capt. Ashley Kneller, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, fly over the Southeastern United States, 18 July, 2025. The C-17 crew requires two pilots to work in tandem throughout all stages of flight, fulfilling multiple tasks at once during critical stages of flight and creating redundancy in operations for safe and effective mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
