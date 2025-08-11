Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brendan Djernes, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, stands by for maintenance to bring power to the jet at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)