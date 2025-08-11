Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last day in the sky

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Gust, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, smiles during flight over the Southeastern United States, 18 July, 2025. Aircrew camaraderie can make the long hours of a flying day much easier, as communicative teams form a strong base of support for any challenges from pre-flight through cruise and a safe return to base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9258822
    VIRIN: 250718-F-SC242-2080
    Resolution: 4445x2957
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

