U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Gust, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, smiles during flight over the Southeastern United States, 18 July, 2025. Aircrew camaraderie can make the long hours of a flying day much easier, as communicative teams form a strong base of support for any challenges from pre-flight through cruise and a safe return to base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258822
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-2080
|Resolution:
|4445x2957
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.