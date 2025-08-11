Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Gust, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, smiles during flight over the Southeastern United States, 18 July, 2025. Aircrew camaraderie can make the long hours of a flying day much easier, as communicative teams form a strong base of support for any challenges from pre-flight through cruise and a safe return to base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)