U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron celebrate the completion of a fini flight at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The fini flight tradition is a last flight for Aircrew members, celebrating their accomplishments with a gathering after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258827
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-3203
|Resolution:
|2927x1947
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.