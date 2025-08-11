Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last day in the sky [Image 13 of 15]

    Last day in the sky

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron celebrate the completion of a fini flight at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The fini flight tradition is a last flight for Aircrew members, celebrating their accomplishments with a gathering after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9258827
    VIRIN: 250718-F-SC242-3203
    Resolution: 2927x1947
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Aircrew
    1CTCS
    Fini flight
    14AS
    C-17

