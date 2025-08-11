Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron celebrate the completion of a fini flight at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The fini flight tradition is a last flight for Aircrew members, celebrating their accomplishments with a gathering after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)