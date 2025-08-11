Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron stand for a photo, celebrating the fini flight of two pilots at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct local flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)