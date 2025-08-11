Last day in the sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Collin Habig, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts preflight exterior checks at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The preflight process for C-17s involves extensive interior and exterior checklists as maintainers and aircrew work together to ensure safe aircraft operation in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)