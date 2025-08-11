Last day in the sky

U.S. Air Force Capt. Collin Habig, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts preflight exterior checks at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The preflight process for C-17s involves extensive interior and exterior checklists as maintainers and aircrew work together to ensure safe aircraft operation in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258820
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-1571
|Resolution:
|5983x3981
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
