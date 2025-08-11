Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last day in the sky [Image 11 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Last day in the sky

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Kneller, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, adjusts her communication panel in flight over the Southeastern United States, 18 July, 2025. Pilots and loadmasters assigned to the 14th AS flew a local training sortie to refresh their qualifications and maintain peak readiness for upcoming global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9258825
    VIRIN: 250718-F-SC242-2336
    Resolution: 5309x3532
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky
    Last day in the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    1CTCS
    Fini flight
    14AS
    C-17

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download