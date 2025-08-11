U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Kneller, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, adjusts her communication panel in flight over the Southeastern United States, 18 July, 2025. Pilots and loadmasters assigned to the 14th AS flew a local training sortie to refresh their qualifications and maintain peak readiness for upcoming global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9258825
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-SC242-2336
|Resolution:
|5309x3532
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.