Last day in the sky

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 14th Airlift Squadron stand by for engine start at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. Loadmasters supervise engine start up from outside the aircraft, remaining in two-way communication with the pilots to ensure that engines and nearby areas are safe and clear of objects and people prior to ignition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)