    Last day in the sky [Image 4 of 15]

    Last day in the sky

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Transportation Squadron and 14th Airlift Squadron load a training palette on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The C-17 provides flexible airpower through both expansive cargo capacity and ability to operate in austere environments, extending airlift capabilities for rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9258818
    VIRIN: 250718-F-SC242-1387
    Resolution: 5764x3835
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last day in the sky [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircrew
    1CTCS
    Fini flight
    14AS
    C-17

