Last day in the sky

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Transportation Squadron and 14th Airlift Squadron load a training palette on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. The C-17 provides flexible airpower through both expansive cargo capacity and ability to operate in austere environments, extending airlift capabilities for rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)