386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, attends a Memorial Day Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. U.S. Airmen and coalition partners came together during the solemn ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)