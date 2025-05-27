The Honorable Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, gives a speech during a Memorial Day Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, alongside joint coalition partners, held a Memorial Day ceremony to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9079753
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-NI494-2066
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.