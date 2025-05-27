386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, gives a speech during a Memorial Day Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, alongside joint coalition partners, held a Memorial Day ceremony to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)