386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and joint coalition partners salute and stand at attention to the flag during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The ceremony started with the playing of the national anthem before orators spoke, leading up to the laying of the wreath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)