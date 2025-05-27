386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing honor guard presents the flag during the playing of the national anthem during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. U.S. Airmen and coalition partners joined during the solemn event to pay respects to those who have died in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)