386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted a Memorial Day ceremony in attendance with coalition partners to pay respects to those who have fallen in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)