U.S. Air Force Airmen stand at parade rest during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The ceremony started with the playing of the national anthem before orators spoke, leading up to the laying of the wreath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9079744
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-KE594-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.