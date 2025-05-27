386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, and the Honorable Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, pay respects during a Memorial Day Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying, honoring the fallen as Airmen and coalition partners paused for a moment of silence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)