386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, and Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, honor a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The ceremony concluded with the laying of a wreath to signify the honor of those laid to rest as Airmen and coalition partners took a moment of silence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)