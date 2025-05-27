386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Memorial Day wreath sits in front of “The Rock” sign and the American flag at half-staff for Memorial Day within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing coordinated a laying of the wreath ceremony in attendance with coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)