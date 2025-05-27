386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen salute the American flag while the national anthem plays during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. The ceremony brought together service members from across the wing and coalition forces to honor fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)