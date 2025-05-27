386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing honor guard, led by Senior Master Sgt. Deven Tyler, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing vehicle control officer, marches during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day is a solemn remembrance to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)