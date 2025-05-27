Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony [Image 10 of 15]

    386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and the Honorable Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, lay a commemorative wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. The wreath-laying symbolized unity and remembrance among U.S. forces, coalition partners, and host nation representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 05:19
    Photo ID: 9079747
    VIRIN: 250526-F-NI494-1150
    Resolution: 5669x3772
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Memorial Day
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

