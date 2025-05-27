386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and the Honorable Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, lay a commemorative wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. The wreath-laying symbolized unity and remembrance among U.S. forces, coalition partners, and host nation representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)