386th AEW: Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, right, 386th AEW command chief, and the Honorable Karen Sasahara, U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, pay respects during a Memorial Day Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 26, 2025. Memorial Day serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifice made by service members who gave their lives in uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)