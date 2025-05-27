New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training cover a simulated crater with matting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. Participants conducted spall repair, covered craters with matting, load simulated weapons on a mock F-16 Fighting Falcon and conducted a dignified transfer during a Mission Ready Airman segment of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)