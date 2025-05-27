New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training cover a simulated crater with matting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. CIMCT reimagines the chief master sergeant induction process, focusing on the application of mission command at a strategic level, developing senior leaders as primary advisors capable of translating commanders’ intent into action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)