Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training load sandbags at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. During the training, senior enlisted leaders participated in an Agile Combat Employment exercise, simulating the setup of a forward operating base and deterrence of local hostiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9072345
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-LY429-1016
|Resolution:
|7042x3961
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.