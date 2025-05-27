New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training load simulated weapons on a mock F-16 Fighting Falcon at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. Senior leaders participated in loading weapons on the aircraft to reinforce the Mission Ready Airmen concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)