New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Dudley, Headquarters Air Force/A4 ground transportation functional area manager, observes weapon loading on a mock F-16 Fighting Falcon at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. Participants conducted spall repair, covered craters with matting, load simulated weapons on a mock F-16 Fighting Falcon, and conducted a dignified transfer during a Mission Ready Airman segment of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)