New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training prepare to conduct simulated Agile Combat Employment operations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. The CIMCT course reinforced the Air Force’s priority of aggressively fostering warrior ethos in training, leadership and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)