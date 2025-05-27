New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training listen to a brief at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. Over 500 newly-selected chief master sergeants participated in the warfighter development training in aims to prepare senior enlisted leaders to lead in current contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)