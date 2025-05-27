New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Haney, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron aerial port superintendent, stands watch at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. Chief Initial Mission Command Training reimagines the chief master sergeant induction process, focusing on the application of mission command at a strategic level, developing senior leaders as primary advisors capable of translating commanders’ intent into action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)